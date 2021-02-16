Brokerages Expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will announce $2.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.23 billion. Autoliv posted sales of $1.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year sales of $9.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $10.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Autoliv.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALV. Citigroup increased their price target on Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SEB Equity Research cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.94.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $258,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 26.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 17.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 867.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,417. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Autoliv has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $95.93.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autoliv (ALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.