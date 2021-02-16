Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.41. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HR. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HR traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,590. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

