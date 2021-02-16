Brokerages Anticipate First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.49 Million

Brokerages expect that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will report $29.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $29.98 million. First Internet Bancorp reported sales of $21.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year sales of $123.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.23 million to $124.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $133.43 million, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $133.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $279,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 338,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 85,797 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 28,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,569. The company has a market capitalization of $311.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.79. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

