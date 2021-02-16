Brokerages Anticipate Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.19. Construction Partners posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROAD shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Shares of ROAD traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.90. 12,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,003. Construction Partners has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $38,125,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $423,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,609.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Construction Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,908,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Construction Partners by 22.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,997,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,563,000 after purchasing an additional 547,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Construction Partners by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,940,000 after purchasing an additional 89,158 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Construction Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 787,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 29,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Construction Partners by 330.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 518,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

