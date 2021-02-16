Brokerages Anticipate Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.90 Million

Brokerages expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will report $63.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.50 million. Central Pacific Financial reported sales of $56.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year sales of $241.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $240.21 million to $242.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $239.45 million, with estimates ranging from $234.10 million to $244.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%.

CPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 200.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPF stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,428. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.32%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

