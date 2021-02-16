Brokerages Anticipate Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to Post $3.70 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to post $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.40 and the highest is $3.99. Asbury Automotive Group posted earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $14.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.45 to $15.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.34 to $16.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.88.

ABG stock opened at $157.99 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $269.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.93.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $4,057,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,914,906.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $119,387.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,477 shares of company stock worth $4,300,238 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,062,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,381,000 after acquiring an additional 94,388 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,097,000 after buying an additional 56,565 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 184,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,951,000 after purchasing an additional 77,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

