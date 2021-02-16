BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 512 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 120,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,927,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 42,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 18,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RHI opened at $73.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.47. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. Cfra raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

