BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New Investment in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXG. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $196.86 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.63. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.82 and a beta of 1.39.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $1,399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 890,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,603,187.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,048,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 487,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,138,533.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,750 shares of company stock valued at $26,398,138. 13.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.18.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

