BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,156,000 after purchasing an additional 860,962 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,103,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,751,000 after acquiring an additional 735,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,131,000 after acquiring an additional 714,884 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,171,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,401,000 after acquiring an additional 601,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $46.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.