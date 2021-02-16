BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,368 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $869,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,982 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,440,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,056,000 after purchasing an additional 215,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,112,000 after purchasing an additional 663,824 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,316,000 after purchasing an additional 306,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 235,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,634,000 after purchasing an additional 42,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $167.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $172.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.06 and its 200 day moving average is $146.43.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,762 shares of company stock worth $1,710,703. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

