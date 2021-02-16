BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,045,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,687,000 after buying an additional 2,227,273 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,045.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,815,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,369,000 after buying an additional 5,630,409 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,911,000 after buying an additional 112,353 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,333,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,126,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,022,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,810,000 after buying an additional 47,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.61. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $51.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

