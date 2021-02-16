BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

In related news, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $266,240.00. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,900.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHK opened at $169.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.62 and a 1 year high of $178.19.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. Research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

