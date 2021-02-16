Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Trims Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,595,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 119,307 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $38,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNQ traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $27.62. 91,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,424. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.69 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.84.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

