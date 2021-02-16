Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 895 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 2.6% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.16% of S&P Global worth $124,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 44.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SPGI traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,079. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.54.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

