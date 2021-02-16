Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Reduces Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 754,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Novartis were worth $71,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,768,000 after buying an additional 273,520 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,473,000 after buying an additional 62,239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,542,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,102,000 after buying an additional 64,683 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,183,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,791,000 after buying an additional 62,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,026,000 after buying an additional 34,255 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.89. 5,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,197. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.51. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $210.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Cowen lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised their price target on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

