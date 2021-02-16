Bright Lights Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:BLTSU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on February 16th

Bright Lights Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BLTSU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, February 16th. Bright Lights Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Bright Lights Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of BLTSU opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. Bright Lights Acquisition has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $10.90.

About Bright Lights Acquisition

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

