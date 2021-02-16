Brady (BRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brady (NYSE:BRC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. On average, analysts expect Brady to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. Brady has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $54.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average is $46.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRC. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Brady in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $74,401.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $910,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,583 shares of company stock worth $1,999,801. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

