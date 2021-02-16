Boston Partners Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after buying an additional 27,019 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. DA Davidson downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

NYSE:PWR opened at $77.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $79.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

