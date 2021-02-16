Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 883 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $1,077,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $256.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.47. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.