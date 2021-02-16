BOSAGORA (BOA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.53 Million

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded up 38.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. One BOSAGORA coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC on exchanges. BOSAGORA has a market cap of $52.26 million and approximately $8.53 million worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOSAGORA has traded up 62.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BOSAGORA Profile

BOSAGORA (BOA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 300,595,031 coins. The official website for BOSAGORA is www.bosagora.io . BOSAGORA’s official message board is medium.com/bosagora

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

BOSAGORA Coin Trading

