Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Buys Shares of 7,293 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,293 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.5% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,916,000. Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 20,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $187.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.80. The company has a market capitalization of $340.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $193.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.77.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

