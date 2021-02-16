Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Raised to $0.65 at Scotiabank

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $0.55 to $0.65 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC cut Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bombardier from $0.40 to $0.85 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Bombardier from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bombardier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.57.

Shares of BDRBF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.49. 10,899,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,519,086. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.40.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

