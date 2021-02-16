Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have C$1.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$0.60.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BBD.B. CIBC dropped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$0.45 and set an underpeform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.43 to C$0.55 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.10 to C$0.57 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.35 to C$0.55 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.68.

TSE BBD.B opened at C$0.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.44. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$1.82.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

