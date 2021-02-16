Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.05

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BYPLF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

