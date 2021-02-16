BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Up 66.3% in January

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the January 14th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,736,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DHF opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.0215 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $59,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHF. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000.

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

