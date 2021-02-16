BMO Capital Markets Increases Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target to $70.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $68.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.45.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

NYSE SLF opened at $48.81 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.67.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 941,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,847,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 29,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 12,664 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.