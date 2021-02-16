bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Cut to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLUE. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $133.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.87.

Shares of BLUE stock traded down $16.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.79. 456,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,221. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.31. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $91.40.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,969 shares of company stock valued at $89,344. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

