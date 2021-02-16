bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Cut to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLUE. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $133.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.87.
Shares of BLUE stock traded down $16.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.79. 456,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,221. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.31. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $91.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
bluebird bio Company Profile
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
