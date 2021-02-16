Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund stock opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $16.40.

Get Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund alerts:

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.