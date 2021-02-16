Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund stock opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $16.40.
About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund
