BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the January 14th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
MEN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,772. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.
BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
