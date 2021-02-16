BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,746,479 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,916,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,746,479 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $3,787,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,659,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,030,000 after purchasing an additional 412,015 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,460,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $76.31 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

