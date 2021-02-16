BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,161,241 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,672,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,161,241 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.53% of Illinois Tool Works worth $4,214,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,636,000 after purchasing an additional 268,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,731,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,657,000 after acquiring an additional 629,767 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,870,000 after acquiring an additional 261,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 747,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,495,000 after acquiring an additional 22,971 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ITW opened at $200.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $224.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

