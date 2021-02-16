BlackRock Inc. Has $3.16 Billion Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,323,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Roper Technologies worth $3,157,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,073,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Roper Technologies by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.40.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $396.02 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

