BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,092,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.98% of Crown Castle International worth $4,790,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $164.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.72 and a 200 day moving average of $161.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The company has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a PE ratio of 102.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $588,547. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

