BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) PT Raised to $160.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.78.

BL stock opened at $133.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -193.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.72 and its 200-day moving average is $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,426,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,695,000 after purchasing an additional 108,371 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,062,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,118,000 after buying an additional 152,367 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,841,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in BlackLine by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,258,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,875,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

