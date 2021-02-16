Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Short Interest Update

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the January 14th total of 2,560,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 357,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day moving average is $59.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $82.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 162.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLKB shares. Benchmark upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $271,019,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Blackbaud by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,280,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,707,000 after purchasing an additional 389,785 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Blackbaud by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,754,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,984,000 after purchasing an additional 207,522 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 150.0% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 72,801 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

