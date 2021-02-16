BitGreen Price Hits $0.48 on Top Exchanges (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 31.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000983 BTC on popular exchanges. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $5.70 million and $24,861.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitGreen has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00041233 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.00277163 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002231 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012237 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00012770 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 64.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

BitGreen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.