BitCoen Trading 0% Lower This Week (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded down 56.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. BitCoen has a total market cap of $101,154.51 and $143.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BitCoen

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen . BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

