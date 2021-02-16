Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (BIO.F) (ETR:BIO) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (BIO.F) (ETR:BIO) shares rose 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €29.80 ($35.06) and last traded at €29.40 ($34.59). Approximately 1,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.80 ($33.88).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €29.20 and its 200 day moving average price is €27.14. The company has a market cap of $581.70 million and a P/E ratio of -36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 5.25.

About Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (BIO.F) (ETR:BIO)

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in haematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas.

