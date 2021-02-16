BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

BCRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $9.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 3.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In related news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $109,378.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,543.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,559.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc designs and develops novel, oral and small-molecule medicines. Its drug candidates include Berotralstat, BCX9930, BCX9250, RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Galidesivir and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

