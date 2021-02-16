BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP) Receives GBX 1,937.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,937.78 ($25.32).

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHP. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) from GBX 2,460 ($32.14) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.78) price objective on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

LON BHP opened at GBX 2,266 ($29.61) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,084.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,817.20. The stock has a market cap of £47.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.19. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 939.80 ($12.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,279 ($29.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.79.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

