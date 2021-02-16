Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the January 14th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Better World Acquisition stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 391,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,000.

Shares of BWAC opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. Better World Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Better World Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

