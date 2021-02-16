Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Holdings Lowered by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,733 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Berry Global Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 100,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 143,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,171,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,029,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,500 shares of company stock worth $4,163,045 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

