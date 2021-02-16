Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (BEN.AX) (ASX:BEN) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.28

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (BEN.AX) (ASX:BEN) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$5.66.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

