Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Short Interest Down 33.8% in January

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the January 14th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Shares of BDC traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.34. The stock had a trading volume of 16,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,028. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Belden has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $54.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Belden will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

In related news, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $298,311.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 92,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,710,415.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $67,274.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,093 shares of company stock valued at $531,146 over the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Belden by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Belden by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

