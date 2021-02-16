Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €85.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €73.28 ($86.21).

ETR BMW opened at €70.76 ($83.25) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €70.66 and its 200-day moving average price is €66.03. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 52-week high of €77.31 ($90.95). The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion and a PE ratio of 13.27.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

