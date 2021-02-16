Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th.

Barnes Group has increased its dividend payment by 16.4% over the last three years.

Shares of Barnes Group stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.10. 107,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,673. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. Barnes Group has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

