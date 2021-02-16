Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale raised Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Ipsen stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.55. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,879. Ipsen has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, pituitary pathologies and growth disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, neurodegenerative pathologies, and rheumatology.

