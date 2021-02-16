Barclays Increases National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to $81.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.31% from the stock’s previous close.

NTIOF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $57.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $59.32. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.28.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

