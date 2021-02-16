Barclays Analysts Give Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) a €7.70 Price Target

Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €8.20 ($9.65) price target on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €8.55 ($10.05).

Metro AG (B4B3.F) stock opened at €12.75 ($15.00) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 million and a PE ratio of 10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.54. Metro AG has a 12-month low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a 12-month high of €13.50 ($15.88).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

