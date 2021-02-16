Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 6,348 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,348 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 14.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,568,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,985,000 after purchasing an additional 315,774 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,151,000 after purchasing an additional 96,126 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,733,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43,842 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 25.4% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,480,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 300,272 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,450,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,716,000 after purchasing an additional 160,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock opened at $124.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

